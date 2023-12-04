3 hours ago

Amidst the controversy surrounding the departure of former coach Martin Koopman, the Hearts of Oak board held a press conference on December 4th, 2023, defending their decision to hire Koopman.

The board staunchly supported their choice, emphasizing Koopman's "experience and maturity."

The response comes in the aftermath of serious allegations made by Koopman following his departure from the club amid a challenging period marked by disappointing results.

The board clarified that they selected Koopman based on his maturity and wealth of coaching experience.

"He came up on top of the list of coaches before he was hired," the board asserted.

Hearts of Oak faced a 1-0 defeat against Aduana Stars in match week 13, and the Phobians currently sit in 9th place on the league table with 16 points after 13 games.

The upcoming fixture against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko adds significance to the team's aspirations as they aim to improve their standing in the league.