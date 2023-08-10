2 hours ago

The Board of Directors of Ghanaian football powerhouse Hearts of Oak convened a significant gathering to provide an encompassing update on the club's ongoing progress and ventures.

Under the stewardship of Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV, the meeting saw the active participation of several esteemed Board members, among them Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.

The session served as a platform for attendees to receive insights into a spectrum of pertinent subjects, including the club's strategic trajectory, player recruitment endeavors, advancements within the Pobiman Sports Academy, the forthcoming Phobia House office complex, and the latest advancements concerning the technical team.

Furthermore, comprehensive information was shared regarding subsidiary teams such as Auroras, Royal Oaks, and Oaks FC.

Central to the discussions was the Board's resounding message of unity among stakeholders, coupled with a call to rally behind and bolster the promising initiatives that have been set in motion.

Attendees were also reminded of the paramount importance of eschewing the dissemination of detrimental information that could potentially mar the esteemed reputation and brand essence of Hearts of Oak.

The meeting served as an inclusive platform, facilitating a candid exchange of viewpoints and offering an avenue for stakeholders to seek elucidations on pivotal matters pertaining to the club.

Distinguished personalities, including former CEO Nii Ayibonte, NCC Chairman Elvis Herman Hesse, and AHOOOPA Chairman Evans Ayeequye, extended their appreciation to the Board for orchestrating this enlightening and informative session.