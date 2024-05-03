5 hours ago

In response to a series of disappointing results in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, the board of Hearts of Oak has intervened to address the team's concerning performance.

Despite boasting the experience of coach Aboubabakar Ouattara, the reigning 2020/21 champions find themselves languishing in the 12th position on the league table, with just six matches remaining in the season.

The team's recent downturn has seen them suffer five losses in their last six games.

In a statement released on Friday, May 3, 2024, the Hearts of Oak board expressed their dissatisfaction with the current situation and assured fans of prompt action. They stated:

"The board would like to address the recent poor results of the team, which we find unacceptable. Please be assured that we are actively engaged in discussions with Management and the technical team to address this concern promptly.

"The board will ensure the club takes all the necessary measures to reverse this trend and regain our competitive edge.

"Accra Hearts of Oak has a long history of resilience and success, and we are committed to upholding the rich heritage of our club.

We value the support and dedication of all our supporters and stakeholders, and assure you that every effort is being made to overcome this challenge.

"Your continued support is invaluable to us as we work towards a brighter future for Accra Hearts of Oak. Together, we will navigate through this period and emerge stronger than ever before.

"Thank you for your understanding and unwavering commitment to our beloved club."

Despite the recent setbacks, Hearts of Oak are gearing up for their next match against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Saturday, where they will aim to turn their fortunes around.