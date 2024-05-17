4 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak have received a significant boost with the return of dependable defender Kelvin Osei Asibey.

The former Eleven Wonders center-back, who had been sidelined due to injury, has now resumed training with the team's physical trainer, Jordan Enoch Daitey.

Asibey had an impressive start to his debut campaign with Hearts of Oak, making 14 appearances in the Ghana Premier League before his injury setback.

His return to fitness is timely as Hearts of Oak gear up to face Aduana Stars in a crucial fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

However, it remains uncertain whether he will be called upon by coach Aboubakar Ouattara for the upcoming match. Asibey's comeback provides a significant boost to the Phobians as they aim to finish the season strongly.

Currently sitting in 11th position on the Premier League standings with five games remaining, Hearts of Oak are determined to end the campaign on a high note.

The return of Asibey injects fresh hope and defensive solidity into the squad as they push for a strong finish in the league.