2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have been crowned champions of the 2025 Democracy Cup after defeating city rivals Great Olympics 1-0 in a tense final at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Friday.

The breakthrough came in the 70th minute when Kwesi Asmah fired home the decisive goal, sealing the Phobians’ first-ever title in the competition’s history.

The triumph also guarantees Hearts a place in a special mini-tournament in the United States later this year.

Friday’s final attracted a high-profile audience, including President John Dramani Mahama, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, and the Ga Mantse, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, reflecting the symbolic importance of the event.

The Democracy Cup, an initiative of Parliament, was launched to celebrate Ghana’s commitment to parliamentary democracy while fostering peace and unity through football.

Hearts had lost to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the maiden edition at the Accra Sports Stadium, making this year’s triumph even more significant.

With silverware now secured, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani’s men will turn their focus to the Ghana Premier League, where they begin their 2025/26 campaign at home against Hohoe United on Friday, September 12.