1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo remains unwavering in his belief that Richmond Ayi is the best goalkeeper in his team, despite facing heavy criticism for conceding soft goals against Medeama.

In the Ghana Premier League match against Medeama, Ayi found himself at the center of attention when he allowed Derrick Fordjour's powerful shot to bounce over him after it hit the ground. The 5-1 defeat led to fans lambasting the young goalkeeper, accusing him of poor positioning and handling technique.

However, Coach Ocloo sees things differently and has passionately come to the defense of the 25-year-old goalkeeper, who has experienced a recent dip in form.

"Ayi made an attempt to dive and catch the ball, but unfortunately, the ball took an unexpected bounce after hitting the ground. So I cannot blame him," Ocloo cautioned.

He further added, "If we had high-quality pitches like Wembley, then we could confidently point fingers at the goalkeeper for such a grave mistake. But in this case, no one should solely blame the goalkeeper for any of the goals."

Hearts of Oak currently hold the eighth position in the league standings and are set to host Legon Cities, who sit in eleventh place, in their upcoming match-week 32 fixture at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 28.

Despite the recent criticism faced by Ayi, Coach Ocloo's unwavering support and confidence in the goalkeeper could serve as a motivation for him to regain his form and contribute to the team's success moving forward.