3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, expressed disappointment following his team's 1-0 loss against Bibiani Gold Stars in a match-week 24 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

Despite a strong performance, the Phobians failed to capitalize on their chances and suffered a defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The decisive moment came in the 79th minute when former King Faisal midfielder Mawuli Wayo capitalized on a goalkeeping error by Sharif Shuaib, slotting the ball into an empty net to secure victory for Bibiani Gold Stars.

In a post-match interview, Ouattara voiced his frustration with his team's inability to convert their chances into goals.

"We missed so many chances, we didn’t try to shoot, it’s part of this football," he remarked. "Sometimes you try your best but it doesn’t go well and unfortunately, we suffered a one-goal defeat."

The coach acknowledged the need for improvement, particularly in defense, highlighting mistakes made by the center-backs.

He also noted a lack of experience from the goalkeeper, emphasizing the importance of learning from such situations and continuing to work on the team's performance.

Hearts of Oak currently sit 10th on the league standings with 32 points after 24 rounds of matches.

Despite the setback, Ouattara remains focused on preparing the team and addressing areas that need improvement as they strive for better results in upcoming fixtures.