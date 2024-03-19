1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has welcomed criticism as a driving force for improvement, following his team's impressive turnaround in their match-week 22 victory against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Facing a deficit in the first half after Mustapha Yakubu's exceptional free-kick gave Heart of Lions the lead, the Phobians showcased resilience, with Salim Adams' powerful header leveling the scoreline in the 50th minute.

Their perseverance paid dividends as Mtange secured a vital victory for the Rainbow boys in the 62nd minute, capitalizing on a rebounded shot from Lions goalkeeper Ebenezer Osae.

Reflecting on the match, Ouattara stressed the significance of tactical discipline, particularly in the second half.

He lauded the team's determination and dedication to securing the win, highlighting their consistency as a key factor for future success.

"It’s just about tactical discipline; the first half was challenging for us, but I urged them not to concede defeat. We are pleased with the win, but we must maintain consistency in our performances."

Acknowledging the role of criticism in driving improvement, Ouattara revealed his receptiveness to feedback from journalists, emphasizing its constructive nature in facilitating necessary changes within the team.

"I value criticism; it helps me make informed decisions. I welcome more critique to drive improvements. Our fans are paramount, and we are committed to delivering for them."

Currently placed seventh on the league table with 32 points, Hearts of Oak are focused on sustaining their momentum as they prepare to take on league leaders Sarmatex in their forthcoming match-week 23 fixture.