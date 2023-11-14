1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman, has affirmed his confidence and expressed that he is not fearful of the possibility of being sacked, despite facing pressure due to the team's slow start in the 2023/24 season.

The Dutch gaffer, who took charge as the new trainer for the Ghana Premier League giants, has encountered challenges as Hearts of Oak currently sits in the 11th position on the league table after 10 games, recording two wins, six draws, and two defeats.

Following a draw at home against Legon Cities in the matchday 10 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium, Koopman addressed concerns about potential job insecurity during a media interaction.

He made it clear that he is not afraid of the prospect of being sacked and emphasized his belief in his coaching abilities.

"Listen, I am not afraid to be sacked, and that is the first thing. If I will be afraid to get sacked, then I will not be in this business," Koopman asserted. "I believe in my qualities, and I think I am the coach who can work with this team."

While acknowledging the uncertainties in football coaching, Koopman expressed his commitment to his role, stating, "If they make a decision, that is fine, and I must respect that, but I have a contract with the club, and that is what I will say."

Hearts of Oak is set to face Accra Lions in the matchday 11 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, and Koopman remains focused on guiding the team through challenging times.