4 hours ago

Despite a challenging start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign, Hearts of Oak's head coach, Martin Koopman, remains resolute in his stance that he is not solely responsible for the team's struggles.

The Phobians have fallen short of expectations, securing just one victory in their first five matches. In this span, they have managed to score only one goal, resulting in two losses and two draws, placing them in the relegation zone.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Coach Martin Koopman underlined that he should not be solely blamed for the club's difficulties. He went as far as stating that if he is indeed the root of the problem, he would willingly accept being relieved of his duties, saying, "If I am Hearts of Oak's problem, just give me the sack."

In a recent goalless draw with Samartex FC, Koopman expressed his concern about his wingers and attackers not finding the net. He argued that this issue is not exclusive to his team and can be observed at the national level as well.

This weekend, Coach Martin Koopman will be looking to lead his team to a much-needed victory as they face Bibiani Gold Stars.