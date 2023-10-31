1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman, has commended his players for their unwavering commitment in their recent match against Bibiani Goldstars.

The team secured a late 1-1 draw in the Ghana Premier League's seventh matchday.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the Dutch gaffer expressed satisfaction with the outcome and the general performance of the team.

"The performance of my players was fantastic so I am very happy about that. Now, we have a long period of training session, we show everything, what we need in the game and today you saw the players are very motivated, sharp and in everything. We wanted to win but 1-1 in this moment is okay” he said.

Koopman expressed satisfaction with the performance, highlighting the dedication displayed by his players.

Despite the team's recent winless streak, Koopman believes his players showed immense motivation and sharpness during the game.

While the coach hoped for a victory, he acknowledged that the 1-1 draw was an acceptable result.

Currently, Hearts of Oak is positioned 16th in the league table with just six points from seven games.

Their next challenge will be a home match against champions Medeama SC on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.