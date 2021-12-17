16 minutes ago

Samuel Boadu is the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu, has been discharged from hospital, the club has officially confirmed in a statement.

Boadu was reported to have suddenly taken ill in Elmina on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The former gaffer for Tarkwa-based Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC, Boadu, was rushed to the hospital during the Elmina Sharks clash last Wednesday at the Nduom Stadium.

According to the club, the coach has been discharged and is responding very well to treatment after taking ill in the club’s first win of the season in five matches.

The club authority thanked the fans of the club and other football enthusiasts who prayed for the coach during the difficult period of time.

Boadu joined Hearts of Oak SC from Medeama SC midway through last season and won both the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League title and the MTN FA Cup trophy.

