6 hours ago

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has made it clear that he will only bring in top-quality players who can make an immediate impact and elevate the team's performance.

Following reports suggesting that the club may release up to 12 players by the end of the season, Ouattara responded to the widespread media speculation, outlining his approach to player recruitment to steer clear of any future challenges in the Ghana Premier League.

"I want to emphasize this point: any player I sign for Hearts of Oak must possess exceptional quality. If a player's skill level matches that of Ampadu, then they meet our standards, but if not, I see no reason to pursue their signing. We already have players of that caliber," Ouattara emphasized.

Expanding on his stance, Ouattara stressed his preference for players who can meet or exceed the current squad's standards.

He made it clear that he is not interested in acquiring players who fall below this level. Instead, he expressed his inclination to nurture talent from the club's academy, particularly highlighting the Auroras players.

Ouattara's statements underscore his commitment to enhancing Hearts of Oak's competitiveness by ensuring that any new signings significantly contribute to the team's success and progression.