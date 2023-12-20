2 hours ago

Ghanaian football club Hearts of Oak is reportedly contemplating a significant squad shake-up, considering the release of six players due to recent poor performances.

According to reports circulating in local media, the six players under consideration for termination include Kwadwo Obeng Jr, Suraj Seidu, Michelle Sarpong, Albert Eonde from Cameroon, and goalkeepers Richard Attah and Eric Ofori Antwi.

While there is speculation about the timing of this potential shake-up, whether it will happen in the second transfer window or at the end of the season remains unconfirmed.

The club is facing a period of poor results and is likely looking to revamp its squad to compete more effectively in upcoming competitions.

Hearts of Oak aims to bolster its squad, and there are rumored links to goalkeeper Osei Kwadwo Bonsu and Kwame Baah, who are said to be undergoing training with the team.

Additionally, there are indications that experienced defender Robert Addo Sowah may make a return to the club after being released at the end of the previous season.

The club's current performance in the ongoing season has been less than satisfactory, with only three wins and a 10th-place position on the league log, amassing 17 points after 15 games.

Hearts of Oak is likely looking to make strategic changes to strengthen the team and improve its standing in the league.

The team is scheduled to face regional rivals Great Olympics in the upcoming round of matches on Friday, December 22, 2023, in Kumasi.

The potential squad shake-up suggests an effort to create a more competitive and resilient team for the remainder of the season.