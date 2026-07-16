Hearts of Oak dismiss Benjamin Asare price claims as Saudi club renew transfer interest

Accra Hearts of Oak have dismissed reports claiming they have placed a transfer valuation on goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, amid renewed interest from Saudi Pro League side Damac FC following his impressive performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Saudi club are understood to have revived their pursuit of the 33-year-old after submitting an improved offer, having first attempted to sign him last year. Negotiations between the two clubs are believed to be ongoing.

Speculation over the deal intensified after reports suggested Hearts of Oak were demanding more than $200,000 for the Ghana international.

However, in a statement released on Wednesday, the Ghanaian club rejected those claims, insisting no official asking price has been set for their captain.

“Hearts of Oak has not placed any valuation on Benjamin Asare and has not authorised any individual or media outlet to communicate a transfer fee or asking price on its behalf,” the club said.

While denying the reported valuation, Hearts indicated they would consider any proposal that is in the best interests of both the player and the club, leaving the door open for further negotiations.

Asare’s reputation has grown significantly following an outstanding World Cup campaign in North America, where he established himself as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The experienced shot-stopper produced a memorable clean sheet in the Black Stars’ goalless draw with England and played a key role in helping Ghana reach the knockout stages. His consistent displays throughout the tournament earned him recognition as the sixth-highest-rated goalkeeper at the World Cup.

The former Great Olympics goalkeeper remains under contract with Hearts of Oak until June 2027, strengthening the club’s position as interest in his services continues to grow.

With Damac FC pushing to secure his signature, the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining whether Asare’s impressive World Cup displays earn him a move to the Saudi Pro League.