1 hour ago

Accra Hearts Of Oak have heaped praises on Black Satellite skipper Daniel Afriyie Bernie he led the National Under 20 team to Afcon victory against Uganda, conferring the "El Capitano" tag on their young attacker.

The 20-year-old hit a career milestone after scoring at either half of the game to secure the ultimate trophy for Ghana in a deserving victory.

It comes just after two months of leading the the Satellite to win the Wafu Zone B under 20 Championship.

Barnie is yet to score for the Phobians in the ongoing league but his exploits in Saturday's Grand Finale was enough to earn a congratulatory message from the Ghanaian giants.

"Congratulations Super Captain Afriyie. Your leadership has powered the galant under -20 team to win AFCON Under-20 Tournament," the club said tweet.

"Well done. We appreciate your performance especially your 2 winning goals. Your leadership was exceptional."

The slippery forward capped off his leadership task in the team with a brace and a man of the match performance to secure victory for Ghana in the 2021 CAF under 20 Afcon.

The Black Satellite skipper grabbed his 2nd and 3rd goals in the second of just two finals in national jersey, and Saturday's came along with MOTM reward.

His opener was in the 22nd minute when he slapped in a corner kick at the near post to deflate the Ugandans.

six minutes into the second half, the number 10 shirted man tucked in from close range after Percious Boah's cut back took a deflection and dropped in front of him.

The Black Satellites are now the second most successful African U20 national team tied with Egypt on four titles; second behind Nigeria who have tallied seven titles.

By scoring in the Afcon final, Bernie has replicated an enviable feat he achieved when he scored the winning goal in the final at the 2021 WAFU B under 20 Championship.