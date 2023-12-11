19 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak supporters are expressing frustration and disappointment with the refereeing decisions in their team's 3-2 loss to Asante Kotoko during the Super Clash on Sunday.

The highly anticipated match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi was marred by controversy, with Hearts of Oak fans arguing that the officiating did not meet the expected standard.

The major point of contention revolves around a goal scored by Kotoko's Steven Mukwala, with Hearts of Oak claiming that it should have been disallowed due to an offside position.

Both assistant referee Ali Timuah Baah and centre referee Reginald Collins Amoah were criticized for missing the alleged offside.

Jones Asante Mfodwo, spokesperson for Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee, labeled the refereeing in the game as "poor" and "a disgrace to Ghana football."

Mfodwo expressed skepticism about the referee's experience, suggesting that the appointment might be influenced by factors other than merit.

In addition to the disputed goal, Mfodwo asserted that the referee overlooked several other calls during the game, further emphasizing the perceived substandard nature of the officiating.

The defeat extends Hearts of Oak's challenging campaign, leaving them trailing league leaders Aduana FC by 10 points.