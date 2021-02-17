2 hours ago

Some supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak on Wednesday stormed the club Secretariat demanding for the "immediate reconstitution of the Club’s Board of Directors" amid a media conference held by the supporters leadership.

According to National Chapters Committee (NCC), a reconstitution of the Club’s Board of Directors will make way for stakeholders and Minority shareholders to hold the long overdue Annual General meeting of the Club.

This comes following a mass resignation of the technical team staff within a week raising a lot of concern with the direction of the club.

The Phobians in a matter of days have been rocked with series of resignations.

Head Coach Kosta Papic and Goalkeepers Coach Ben Owu resigned on Monday, just few days after Assistant Coach Asare Bediako tendered in resignation.

But the Board on Tuesday sacked the clubs Team Manager Sarbahn Quaye, who happened to be the only person left in the Technical staff.

The fans believe the Togbe Afede led Board has been poor in managing the club which has culminated into more than a decade of trophy drought.

A statement from the National Circle Council read,

Below is the resolution of the Supporters of the club

1. The NCC on behalf of Supporters and other Organs of the club [Hearts Ladies, Ahoopa etc.] is calling for the immediate reconstitution of the Club’s Board of Directors to make accommodation for stakeholders and Minority shareholders and holding of the long overdue Annual General meeting of the Club.

2. The NCC demands an emergency meeting with the majority shareholders for briefs on the current state and happenings in the Club

3. The NCC demands immediate consensus stakeholder meeting between the majority/Minority (Shareholders) on one hand, and other key organs of the Club in order to Foster lasting Unity for the Club.

4. The NCC demands an immediate appointment of a CEO/First Team [Local] Coach and this must be done in consultation with all stakeholders of the Club to energize support base of the Club.

It is our utmost belief that the club can return to its glorious days if these demands are met by the board of directors.

Yours in Football

Elvis Herman Hesse

The Chief Executive Officer position has been vacant since the exit of Frederick Moore from the club last year.