Accra Hearts of Oak raked in an impressive amount of Ghc 393,830 from their highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko during match-day 14 of the Ghana Premier League over the weekend.

According to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, a total of 13,913 tickets were purchased to by football fans and has seen them raised a gross revenue of Ghc 393,830.

The thrilling match, which produced five goals, featured Hearts of Oak opening the scoring through Linda Mtange in the 37th minute, only for Isaac Oppong to secure the equalizer for Kotoko just before the end of the first half.

Steven Mukwala then netted a brace in the second half, giving the Porcupine Warriors the lead, while Martin Karikari scored to reduce the deficit.

Undoubtedly, this represents the highest gate revenue Hearts of Oak has generated so far in the ongoing season, underscoring the intense interest and support for this historic rivalry.