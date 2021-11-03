Champion club Accra Hearts of Oak have three of it's members nominated for four award categorised in the 46th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana(SWAG) Awards.
Board Chairman Togbe Afede IXV, Coach Samuel Boadu and player Daniel Afriyie Barnieh have all been earmarked for an award in December.
Two nominations for player Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, one each for Coach Samuel Boadu and Board Chairman Togbe Afede tells a compelling story of the performance of the Rainbow team, of which SWAG has recognised.
Coach Boadu is garnering for the Best Coach of the Season as Afriyie competes in both the Male Premier League Player of the Year and Sports Personality of the Year categories.
All competitive categories have a shortlist of either three or four nominees in list that involves 43 Sports Personalities and 7 institutions.
For Coach Boadu, he will have to compete with Hasaacas Ladies Coach Yussif Basigi, National U30 Coach Karim Zito and Ghana Amateur Boxing Coach Ofori Asare.
Whiles Togbe automatically receive the Decorative Awards, Coach Boadu and Afriyie will face competitions from other nominees in their respective categories.
Barnieh, with his spectacular performance in the year under review, will compete with Ghana Athletic 4X100m Relay Team and Olympics Bronze medalist Samuel Takyi for the Sports Personality of the Year award.
He also competes with Kotoko's Ishmael Abdul Ganiyu and Diawusie Taylor, who won the GPL goal king
Below is the list of nominees
Sports Personality of the Year
- 4X100m Relay Team – Athletics
- Samuel Takyi – Amateur Boxing
- Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Football, Hearts Footballer of the Year (Foreign)
- Daniel Amartey [Leicester City]
- Mohammed Kudus [Ajax]
- Jonathan Mensah [Columbus Crew]
- Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)
- Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak)
- Ishmeal Ganiu (Asante Kotoko)
- Constance Agyemang – Berry Ladies
- Janet Agyiri – Hasaacas
- Rahama Jafar – Northern Ladies/Hasaacas
- Abdul Karim Zito (U20)
- Christian Nsiah – Athletics
- Samuel Boadu – Hearts
- Coach Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing
- Yussif Basigi – Hasaacas Ladies
- Benjamin Azamati
- Joseph Paul Amoah
- Deborah Acquah
- Alfred Lamptey
- Mohammed Aryeetey
- John Abaja Laryea
- Samuel Takyi – Featherweight
- Athletics
- Amateur Boxing
- Badminton
- Chess
- Rugby
- Table Tennis
- Tennis
- Constance Serwaa Agyemang [Football/Berry Ladies]
- Fatawu Issahaku [Football/Steadfast]
- Kamaldeen Sulemana [Football/Stade Rennais ]
- Unilez Takyi – Swimming
- Evelyn Nsiah-Asare (Hasaacas Ladies)
- George Okoe Lamptey (Ghana Boxing Federation)
- Gifty Oware-Aboagye (Berry Ladies
- Ken Bediako
- Betway Ghana
- Stephen Appiah
- Togbe Afede XIV
- Nana Bayin Eyison
- Coach Ofori Asare (Amateur Boxing)
- Lawyer Ntow Fianko
- Oduro Nyarko
- Philip Selikem Yao Amoako1
- Kelvin Alphous – Male
- Prospera Nantuo – Female
- Male Samuel Agbesi Antwi – Male
- Naa Shika Mackorley – Female
- Unilez Takyi
