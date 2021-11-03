46 minutes ago

Champion club Accra Hearts of Oak have three of it's members nominated for four award categorised in the 46th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana(SWAG) Awards.

Board Chairman Togbe Afede IXV, Coach Samuel Boadu and player Daniel Afriyie Barnieh have all been earmarked for an award in December.

Two nominations for player Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, one each for Coach Samuel Boadu and Board Chairman Togbe Afede tells a compelling story of the performance of the Rainbow team, of which SWAG has recognised.

Coach Boadu is garnering for the Best Coach of the Season as Afriyie competes in both the Male Premier League Player of the Year and Sports Personality of the Year categories.

All competitive categories have a shortlist of either three or four nominees in list that involves 43 Sports Personalities and 7 institutions.

For Coach Boadu, he will have to compete with Hasaacas Ladies Coach Yussif Basigi, National U30 Coach Karim Zito and Ghana Amateur Boxing Coach Ofori Asare.

Whiles Togbe automatically receive the Decorative Awards, Coach Boadu and Afriyie will face competitions from other nominees in their respective categories.

Barnieh, with his spectacular performance in the year under review, will compete with Ghana Athletic 4X100m Relay Team and Olympics Bronze medalist Samuel Takyi for the Sports Personality of the Year award.

He also competes with Kotoko's Ishmael Abdul Ganiyu and Diawusie Taylor, who won the GPL goal king

Below is the list of nominees

Sports Personality of the Year



4X100m Relay Team – Athletics



Samuel Takyi – Amateur Boxing



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Football, Hearts Footballer of the Year (Foreign)



Daniel Amartey [Leicester City]



Mohammed Kudus [Ajax]



Jonathan Mensah [Columbus Crew]



Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak)



Ishmeal Ganiu (Asante Kotoko)



Constance Agyemang – Berry Ladies



Janet Agyiri – Hasaacas



Rahama Jafar – Northern Ladies/Hasaacas



Abdul Karim Zito (U20)



Christian Nsiah – Athletics



Samuel Boadu – Hearts



Coach Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing



Yussif Basigi – Hasaacas Ladies



Benjamin Azamati



Joseph Paul Amoah



Deborah Acquah



Alfred Lamptey



Mohammed Aryeetey



John Abaja Laryea



Samuel Takyi – Featherweight



Athletics



Amateur Boxing



Badminton



Chess



Rugby



Table Tennis



Tennis



Constance Serwaa Agyemang [Football/Berry Ladies]



Fatawu Issahaku [Football/Steadfast]



Kamaldeen Sulemana [Football/ Stade Rennais ]



Unilez Takyi – Swimming



Evelyn Nsiah-Asare (Hasaacas Ladies)



George Okoe Lamptey (Ghana Boxing Federation)



Gifty Oware-Aboagye (Berry Ladies



Ken Bediako



Betway Ghana



Stephen Appiah



Togbe Afede XIV



Nana Bayin Eyison



Coach Ofori Asare (Amateur Boxing)



Lawyer Ntow Fianko



Oduro Nyarko



Philip Selikem Yao Amoako1



Kelvin Alphous – Male



Prospera Nantuo – Female



Male Samuel Agbesi Antwi – Male



Naa Shika Mackorley – Female