1 hour ago

There are more companies coming the way of Accra Hearts Oak for a strategic partnership, CEO Frederick Moore has announced.

The Phobians in the coming months would be announcing partnership deals with giant companies as the club aims to "balance sponsorship with commercial activities".

It is a paradigm shift the Moore administration wants to introduce to the camp of the former African champions, saying it is "much more sustainable".

It comes after his confirmation that 2001 CAF Super Cub winners have entered into a strategic partnership with the continent’s leading Financial Technology Company, Cloud Africa.

“Cloud Africa is one of the companies we’ve got strategic partnership with, he told Kumasi FM.

"What we are aiming to achieve is to balance sponsorship with commercial activity so there are some companies that we are going into strategic partnership with for commercial activity” .

Most Ghanaian clubs have been hankering after sponsorship deals, as it considered a financial cushioning for clubs.

But Moore prefers strategic partnership to sponsorship, adding that more of such deals will be announced in the coming months.

“Sponsorship is somebody giving you money and hoping that you do marketing for them, strategic partnership is both of you creating a product that you both benefit," he explained.

“That to me, is much more sustainable than the company giving you money. They (sponsors) can change their minds when the board, the management or the CEO changes.

“When you get strategic partnership with a company, It is much stronger because both parties benefit. It’s not just Goil and Cloud Africa, there are more".

Hearts of Oak, appointed Frederick N. K. Moore, as their last year CEO following the departure of Mr Mark Noonan.