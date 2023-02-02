45 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak dropped points at home as they were held 0-0 by Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Eric Osei Bonsu hot the woodwork in the 29th minute – as Hearts of Oak were let of the hook from a free kick just on the edge of the box.

Hearts of Oak later had a decent chance to take the lead but Linda Ntange shot wide.

Nii Bortey Acquaye of Legon Cities was sent off in the 48th minute after a foul on Hearts of Oak player Clinton Appiah. Enock Asubonteng nearly snatched the win for the Phobians in the closing stages but his effort hit the woodwork in the 90th minute.

Hearts of Oak are in third place with 25 points three points behind 1st placed Aduana FC and one point ahead of arch rivals Asante Kotoko who have a game in hand against Karela United on Thursday.