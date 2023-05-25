7 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak's quest for a victory hit a stumbling block as they played out a 1-1 draw against Division One side Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Pobiman training grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Richard Attah started in goal for the Phobians, while Linda Mtange, Benjamin Yorke, Robert Addo Sowah, Glid Otanga, and Gideon Asante formed the starting lineup.

The match provided an opportunity for both teams to test their strength in preparation for their remaining fixtures of the season.

In an open encounter, Hearts of Oak took the lead in the first half courtesy of Kelvin Osei Asibey's own goal.

The Rainbow Club seemed to be in control, but Techiman Eleven Wonders swiftly responded in the early stages of the second half.

Simms Kwayie found the back of the net, leveling the score, and both teams held on until full time.

Looking ahead, Hearts of Oak will face regional rivals Legon Cities FC in their next round of matches.

This encounter will be an important test for both teams as they aim to secure positive results in their respective campaigns.

Techiman Eleven Wonders, on the other hand, will utilize this opportunity to assess their strength before their penultimate playoff clash against Bofoakwa Tano on Tuesday.

Hearts of Oak will be eager to regain their winning form and collect crucial points in their upcoming fixtures.

The draw against Techiman Eleven Wonders serves as a reminder of the competitive nature of the sport, where every match requires focus, determination, and strategic play.