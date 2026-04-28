Hearts of Oak holds intense training ahead of GPL clash with Nation Fc

Soccer team lined up for a group photo on a grassy field, players in red-yellow striped jerseys and purple shorts with a blue-clad goalkeeper center.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 28, 2026

Accra Hearts of Oak stepped up preparations on Tuesday with an intense training session as they turn their attention to a crucial Ghana Premier League week 31 encounter against Nations FC.

The club shared footage of the session on social media, showing players training at high intensity as they sharpen focus for the weekend fixture.

The upcoming round of matches follows a pause in the league programme after the Ghana Football Association postponed last weekend’s games. The decision was taken to honour Dominic Frimpong of Berekum Chelsea, who died following an armed robbery attack on the team bus.

The break provided a moment of reflection across Ghanaian football, but attention has now returned to on-field matters.

Hearts of Oak, currently third on the table with 46 points, remain firmly in contention near the top and are pushing for a strong finish to the season.

Their opponents, Nations FC, sit 11th with 38 points but are expected to pose a significant challenge as they look to climb further up the standings.

With the stakes rising, Hearts’ preparations underline their intent to stay competitive in the title race as the league enters its decisive phase.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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