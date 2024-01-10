1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League club Hearts of Oak is reportedly in advanced negotiations to secure the services of midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh from FC Samartex, the current league leaders.

The Phobians are actively working on finalizing the deal to strengthen their squad.

Emmanuel Keyekeh, aged 25, has gained recognition as one of the standout midfielders in the Ghanaian top-flight league, showcasing his skills and experience through impressive performances.

With past stints at Karela United and Asante Kotoko, Keyekeh has become a sought-after talent in the local football scene.

Hearts of Oak, currently facing challenges in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season, sees the addition of Keyekeh as a strategic move to bolster their midfield and enhance overall team performance.

The Phobians are currently positioned in 9th place on the league table and have already been eliminated from the MTN FA Cup.

Recognizing the midfielder's prowess in the middle of the park, Hearts of Oak officials are keen on finalizing the deal and integrating Keyekeh into their squad.

As discussions progress, Hearts of Oak aims to elevate their competitiveness in the Ghana Premier League and make a significant impact in the remaining fixtures of the season.

There is also interest from an unnamed Egyptian club in the services of the former Kotoko midfielder.