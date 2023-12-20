2 hours ago

Ghanaian football club Hearts of Oak is reportedly engaged in active discussions with former Medeama Sporting Club goalkeeper Boris Mandjui.

The club is keen on securing Mandjui's services to strengthen its goalkeeping department.

However, negotiations have encountered challenges due to specific demands made by Mandjui, causing a slower progression in finalizing the deal.

Despite the hurdles presented by Mandjui's requirements, Hearts of Oak remains persistent in its pursuit of the talented goalkeeper and has not abandoned efforts to bring him on board.

The ongoing discussions involve both parties working to navigate the terms and conditions, with Hearts of Oak aiming to enhance its squad by incorporating Mandjui's goalkeeping skills.

While the negotiation challenges have caused a delay in finalizing the deal, the club is reportedly committed to reaching an agreement with Mandjui.

The outcome of these talks will determine whether Mandjui joins Hearts of Oak and contributes to the team's performance in upcoming competitions.