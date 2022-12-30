1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have cast their sights on Bibiani Gold Stars striker Ibrahim Laar as they seek to boost their attacking options.

The January transfer window is set to open in a few days' time and the Rainbow club has identified the stout striker as a solution to their goal-scoring troubles.

Already the phobians are without key forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who is currently with the Black Galaxies and is embroiled in a contract stand-off with the club.

Last season the bulky striker was in good form as he scored ten goals in 25 matches for Techiman Eleven Wonders but it was not enough to preserve their Premier League status as they went down.

The 25-year-old had a brief spell in Norway but has since teamed up with Bibiani Gold Stars on a two-year deal in the Premier League where he has scored four goals in seven matches

He scored a quick-fire brace in match week 6 when his team played against King Faisal.