Accra Hearts of Oak have set its sights on prolific Kotoku Royals striker Francis Andy Kumi when the transfer window opens.

The former Kotoko striker has been in good form for relegation-threatened Kotoku Royals this season igniting the attention of Hearts of Oak.

Andy Kumi has scored nine goals and provided two assists for Kotoku Royals this campaign despite their struggles.

Hearts of Oak have struggled to score goals with their current strikers not prolific enough and have set their sights on the prolific striker.

He started his Asante Kotoko career very well but injuries stalled his progress and loss of form too curtailed his involvement with the team and was released in August 2022.

Andy Kumi did not play a single minute the whole of last season largely due to injury concerns and also being down the pecking order.

The 23-year-old joined Asante Kotoko from Unistars FC in March 2021 and scored four goals for Kotoko in 16 matches.