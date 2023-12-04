1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak interim coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru expressed his frustration with missed chances as his side suffered a narrow defeat to Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians succumbed to a 1-0 loss at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in the week 13 clash on Sunday, with Bright Adjei's wickedly deflected free-kick proving to be the difference.

Speaking about the match, Coach Bashiru highlighted key opportunities that were not converted, stating, "We all watched the game; in the first 15 minutes, we had a clear chance from Gideon Asante to put the ball in the net, and even in the last minute of the game, we also had the chance, but we failed to convert those chances."

Acknowledging the challenges and expectations that come with the coaching role, Bashiru emphasized the need to accept criticism and move forward.

"At the end of the day, all the coach will be blamed, which is very difficult, but that is the job; we have to take it in good faith," he remarked.

Hearts of Oak currently sit in the 9th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 16 points after 13 matches.

The upcoming fixture against Asante Kotoko will be a crucial one, and Bashiru will be aiming to address the team's finishing issues to secure a positive result.