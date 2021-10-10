4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak and the Common Value Club Alliance team had the opportunity to pay a courtesy call to his Excellency the vice president, Mahamud Bawumia at the Jubilee House. We had the opportunity to inform him of The Common Value Club Alliance concept. The team comprised TSG Hoffenheim’s (strategic officer), Stefan Wagner, Tony Mamonlady and Hearts Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV together with other board members and management team.

The Veep showed so much interest after Togbe Afede XIV expressed the joy of Hearts of Oak for joining the alliance. He briefed the Veep that the team from Hoffenheim are in the country because of the objectives of Accra Hearts of Oak. These objectives tie into that of Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati. This also resonates what the government has set out to do.

Togbe Afede XIV emphasized on the importance of strengthening every aspect of the club’s department on and off the pitch through the use of technology something that really interested the Veep. The board chairman emphased the use of “technology and many other important tools is what has prompted this very important alliance”. He believes that it is about time that the club moved to the next level because if “the aspiration of the club is to be more than a football club, then we need to fully adopt the growth model in Ghana football".

The head of corporate from TSG Hoffenheim on his part was super happy to be part of the alliance.

The Veep who could not hide his excitement, stated that Accra Hearts of Oak is the club that every other club has to emulate. He said “Hearts of Oak has a great vision with a fantastic mission. To quote him "This is the first time I am hearing this because usually the alliance is mostly amongst the Europeans and south-America. Africa usually don’t come in the mix.”

He expressed so much joy and believe that with such alliance any club can make a breakthrough because it will quicken the pace of development. “This system is very interesting. Hearts of Oak seem to be developing a great system that will benefit not only the club but everyone in the country. We believe we can make a breakthrough because the government is very excited about this alliance.”

He urged other clubs to emulate this model to speed up development. This alliances has an impact on the economy of the country as well.

“I will urge all clubs to emulate what Hearts have done. On the part of government, we will support this alliance to make it successful because it is going to be good for Ghana, for Africa and we believe Hoffenheim and Cincinnati will benefit greatly as well.”

The Common Value Club Alliance has come to stay and the mission is to transform the face of football not only in Hearts but in Ghana using technology.