Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has stoked the flames of rivalry between eternal rivals Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

He says that the capital-based club is a bigger club as compared to Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

According to the former GFA chairman, the records are clear for all to see that Accra Hearts of Oak is a bigger club than their rivals Kotoko.

"Hearts of Oak is a bigger club compared to Asante Kotoko and the records are there." he told Asempa FM

"What stops them from writing to the board to express their worries? The board are always ready to welcome their suggestions and criticisms from the fans but not to go on the radio to demand the sacking of a management member.

"Any supporter who is tired of supporting can leave," he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have won the most league title in Ghana winning 24 while Hearts of Oak have won 21 trophies.

Hearts have won a record 12 FA Cup titles while Kotoko have won 9 with Kotoko winning 2 CAF Champions League trophies while Hearts have won 1.