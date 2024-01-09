42 minutes ago

Contrary to the player's announcement that he is heading to Asante Kotoko, Akwasi Adu, the CEO of Bibiani Goldstars, clarified that Hearts of Oak is currently in the pole position to sign Prince Kwabena Owusu.

Owusu had declared his agreement with Kotoko after Goldstars' 1-0 loss to Kotoko in the FA Cup round of 32.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Akwasi Adu dismissed Owusu's claims, revealing that discussions about his potential transfer would happen at the end of the season, and Hearts of Oak is leading the race to sign the highly-rated striker.

"He can only move at the end of the season. He has served us quite well, and we want to bless him before he leaves. Among the clubs who have shown interest and are leading to sign him is Accra Hearts of Oak," Adu stated.

Adu emphasized that Owusu won't be moving immediately and can only leave at the end of the season.

He mentioned that among the clubs showing interest, Hearts of Oak is leading in the race to sign Owusu.

Prince Kwabena Owusu has been a pivotal figure for Goldstars since securing promotion to the Ghana Premier League, notably scoring 19 goals in the Division One League Zone Two, playing a crucial role in Goldstars' historic promotion to the Premier League.