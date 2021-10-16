2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Dominic Eshun has sealed a move to Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks.

The player has reportedly joined the Elmina based side on a free transfer after mutually parting ways with Accra Hearts of Oak just after two seasons at the club.

Eshun joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Karela United in 2019 but failed to establish himself at the club.

The player after the end of the season asked the club to mutually terminate his contract as it was obvious that the player was surplus to requirement despite the club winning the double.

He has signed a three year deal with Elmina Sharks that will keep him at the club until 2024.

The last straw that broke the camels back was his exclusion from the CAF Champions League roster by the club which forced him to push for a move.

Sharks struggled last season and it had to take a last day win against Asante Kotoko to survive the Ghana Premier League.

The Elmina side will face newly-promoted side Accra Lions in their opening fixture of the 2021/22 season.