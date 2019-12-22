Hearts of Oak traveled to Kumasi for their President's Cup game with Kumasi Asante Kotoko with a 20 man contingent.
There were a lot of notable absentees in the traveling party with captain Fatau Mohammed , Joseph Esso and goalkeeper Ben Mensah all conspicuously missing from the squad but there was enough room to accommodate new arrivals Bernard Arthur, Benjamin Eshun, Charles McCarthy, and goalkeeper Richard Atta in the squad.
The Phobians touched down in Kumasi on Saturday and are raring to go for the game this afternoon.
1 Richmond Ayi
2. Richard Attah
3. Chris Bonney
4. Larry Sumaila
5. William Denkyi
6. Raddy Ovouka
7. Mo Alhassan
8. Robert Addo
9. Ben Agyare
10. Ben Afutu
11. Alhassan Aminu
12. Emma Mintah
13. Charles Macarthy
14. Umar Manaf
15. Michel Sarpong
16. Dominic Eshun
17. Junior Obeng
18. Traore Abubakar
19. Kofi Kordzi
20. Bernard Arthur
*Technical Team*
1. Kim Grant
2. Sabahn Quaye
3. Ben Hanson
4. Ben Owu
5. Amos Badu
6. Moh. Alhassan
Comments