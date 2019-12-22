1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak traveled to Kumasi for their President's Cup game with Kumasi Asante Kotoko with a 20 man contingent.

There were a lot of notable absentees in the traveling party with captain Fatau Mohammed , Joseph Esso and goalkeeper Ben Mensah all conspicuously missing from the squad but there was enough room to accommodate new arrivals Bernard Arthur, Benjamin Eshun, Charles McCarthy, and goalkeeper Richard Atta in the squad.

The Phobians touched down in Kumasi on Saturday and are raring to go for the game this afternoon.

1 Richmond Ayi

2. Richard Attah

3. Chris Bonney

4. Larry Sumaila

5. William Denkyi

6. Raddy Ovouka

7. Mo Alhassan

8. Robert Addo

9. Ben Agyare

10. Ben Afutu

11. Alhassan Aminu

12. Emma Mintah

13. Charles Macarthy

14. Umar Manaf

15. Michel Sarpong

16. Dominic Eshun

17. Junior Obeng

18. Traore Abubakar

19. Kofi Kordzi

20. Bernard Arthur

*Technical Team*

1. Kim Grant

2. Sabahn Quaye

3. Ben Hanson

4. Ben Owu

5. Amos Badu

6. Moh. Alhassan