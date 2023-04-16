5 hours ago

Interim Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo has named 20 players that will take on Nsaotreman FC this evening in their Ghana Premier League clash.

Two goalkeepers Richard Attah and Richmond Ayi have been left out of the squad while Eric Ofori Antwi and Benjamin Nana Yeboah have been named in the squad.

Caleb Amankwaah is serving a suspension after accumulating yellow cards while Francis Adjetey, and Clinton Appiah have been left out of the squad.

Robert Addo Sowah who was injured for a long time made the squad but Gladson Awako misses out while long-term absentee Salifu Ibrahim is also part of the team.

The Phobians go into the game without a substantive manager six weeks after the departure of Slavko Matic. Hearts of Oak have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five matches and sits in 5th place with 39 points.

Hearts of Oak's match squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Nana Yeboah Benjamin

Eric Ofori Antwi

DEFENDERS:

Dennis Korsah

Konadu Yiadom

Robert Addo Sowah

Amankwaa Baafi

Samuel Inkoom

Zakari Yakubu

Kwabena Anane

MIDFIELDERS:

Eric Esso

Jeordan Otanga

Don Linda Mtange

Faisal Adams

Enock Asuboteng

Gideon Asante Dinho

Salifu Ibrahim

ATTACKERS:

Benjamin Yorke

Isaac Mensah

Albert Diego Eonde

Victor Aidoo