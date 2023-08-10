1 hour ago

Elvis Herman Hesse, Chairman of the Hearts of Oak National Chapters Council (NCC), has conveyed a resolute commitment to backing all endeavors initiated by the club's board.

He made this assertion during a meeting convened by the Board of Directors of the renowned Ghanaian football giants, aimed at presenting a comprehensive overview of the club's ongoing developments.

Presided over by Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV, the gathering boasted the participation of various esteemed Board members, including Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.

The meeting facilitated an inclusive platform, allowing stakeholders to articulate their viewpoints and seek elucidations on matters of significance to the club.

Eminent personalities, including former CEO Nii Ayibonte, NCC Chairman Elvis Herman Hesse, and AHOOOPA Chairman Evans Ayeequye, extended their gratitude to the Board for orchestrating an enlightening session.

On behalf of the collective Phobian community, the NCC chairman expressed heartfelt appreciation to the board and articulated an unwavering commitment to collaborate seamlessly, harmonizing their efforts to support all club activities.

This solidarity-driven approach aims to avoid any perception of opposing the club's initiatives.

"We extend our utmost gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the Board and receive direct updates on the club's trajectory. Our assurance is founded on wholeheartedly supporting the Board's initiatives, ensuring that we jointly pursue our shared objectives that ultimately contribute to the club's overall advancement," affirmed Elvis Herman Hesse.