1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the capture of defender Francis Adjetey .

The versatile defender has signed a contract with the capital-based club until 2027.

Adjetey was signed by the phobians at the end of January just before the transfer window closed but the club announced his signing last week.

A club statement from Hearts read: "A dream transfer to Hearts of Oak. Welcome to the biggest family Francis Adjetey."

Hearts of Oak are light in the defensive area as they lost two stalwarts Fatawu Mohammed and Mohammed Alhassan.

The 26-year-old defender has in the past played for Tema Youth and Ebony FC and is versatile and can play across the defense.