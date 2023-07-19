3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak, the Ghana Premier League side, has announced the mutual departure of interim coach David Ocloo after just one season with the club.

Ocloo joined the Phobians prior to the start of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League, following his departure from Asante Kotoko.

Following the departure of Slavko Matic midway through the previous season, David Ocloo was named as the interim coach. However, after a challenging season, the club and Ocloo have reached a mutual agreement to part ways.

In a statement, the club expressed, "Hearts of Oak and Coach David Ocloo have mutually parted ways. We wish him the best in his next endeavor."

Ocloo guided Hearts of Oak to a 12th-place finish last season, narrowly escaping relegation on the final day of the league season against Berekum Chelsea.

Before his time at Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo served as an assistant coach at Asante Kotoko during the tenure of head coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum.

He has also had coaching stints with the West African Football Academy (WAFA) and Inter Allies.

As the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League approaches, Hearts of Oak is yet to announce a substantive head coach to lead the team in the upcoming season.

The search for a new coach continues as the club prepares for the challenges ahead.