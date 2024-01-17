1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak, a prominent team in the Ghana Premier League, has officially terminated the contracts of three senior players ahead of the second round of the 2023/24 season.

The club announced the departure of Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde, Michelle Sarpong, and Eric Esso.

The decision to part ways with these players is attributed to their recent uninspiring performances.

Albert Eonde, who joined Hearts of Oak last season from Zimbabwean side FC Platinum, failed to score a goal in his 25 appearances for the club.

Eric Esso's contract was terminated due to a lack of playing time in the ongoing season, making only eight appearances. He joined Hearts of Oak last season after leaving Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold SC.

Michelle Sarpong, who came through the club's youth side Auroras FC and earned promotion to the senior team in 2019, also departs.

Sarpong made 37 appearances for Hearts of Oak across all competitions during his stay. He had also been loaned out to Elmina Sharks and Dreams FC in previous seasons.

Hearts of Oak is actively seeking to strengthen their squad for the next round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. The club has already secured the signatures of three goalkeepers, namely Osei Bonsu, Nana Nketiah, and Sharif Shuaib.