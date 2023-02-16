3 hours ago

Second placed Accra Hearts of Oak will battle leaders Aduana FC on at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. The two teams are separated by four points – with Aduana FC sitting at the top of the table with 32 points while Hearts of Oak occupy the second spot with 28 points.

The leaders won the first leg 1-0 and will be hoping to do the double over Hearts of Oak to brighten their title credentials. Hearts of Oak have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five matches while Aduana FC have two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five Premier League outings.

The Ogya lads have added to the stables Hans Kwofie, Zakaria Mumuni, Elvis Opoku, Richard Danso and Daniel Darkwah. Coach Samuel Fabin will have selection headache going into the game as Godfred Poku Wakii, Stepehen Anokye Badu, Kwame Adom Frimpong and Justus Torsutsey are all available for selection.

Hearts of Oak were boosted by the Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom, Seidu Suraj and Dennis Korsah in the game against Berekum Chelsea as they scored three late goals to beat the former champions 3-1 in Accra.

New signings Kwabena Anane, Albert Eonde and Linda Mtange were the toast of fans on Sunday following a dilatable display against Berekum Chelsea. A win for Aduana FC will extend their lead at the top of the table while Hearts of Oak will reduce the point’s gap to one if they pick the three points.

The match which is scheduled for 3pm kick off will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

Elsewhere - Bechem United will slug it out with Great Olympics at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park at Bechem. Accra Great Olympics beat Bechem United 1-0 in the first leg at the Accra Sports stadium under former Coach Yaw Preko. But a string of poor results have resulted in the dismissal of the former Ghana International who has been replaced by Bismark Kobby Mensah. Bechem United are in 4th place with three wins, one draw and one loss in their last five matches while Great Olympics occupies the 10th spot with 23 points.

In Tamale - Tamale City have a date with Karela United FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. Wahid Mohammed’s side have won one, drawn two and lost two in their last five games and sit 17th in the table with 16 points. Karela United who boasts of three wins in their last five matches are 14th in the table with 22 points.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC welcome Bibiani Gold Stars to the theatre of Dreams on Sunday. Gold Stars are 5th with 27 points while Dreams FC sit in 9th place with 23 points.

New boys FC Samartex 1996 battle Real Tamale United at home. The first leg of this encounter ended 0-0 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Real Tamale United sit in 8th place with two wins, and three losses in their last five matches while FC Samartex occupies the 11th position in the League table. Samartex have signed Evans Osei Owusu from Tema Youth.

Real Tamale United didn’t make any marquee in the January window to replace David Sandan Abagna but the likes of Issah Kuka, Stephen Anokye Badu, Manaf Umar and Baba Koshibo have proven to be credible materials for the Northern giants.

Finally, King Faisal will clash with Berekum Chelsea at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.

The Insha Allah will be playing at their venue for the time this season following the switch from the Baba Yara Sports stadium. Their first leg ended 2-0 against King Faisal.

Berekum Chelsea have won two and lost three in their last five matches with King Faisal winning two and losing three in their last five matches. King Faisal are in the relegation Zone - 16th - with 20 points – 10 points richer than bottom placed Kotoku Royals and 4 points above 17th placed Tamale City FC while Berekum Chelsea find themselves in the 13th spot with 23 points.