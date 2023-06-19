55 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak, one of the prominent football clubs in Ghana, is reportedly launching an investigation into allegations of bribery that have emerged surrounding the team during the recently concluded 2022/23 season.

The club's Board of Directors has taken this step to address concerns about the integrity of the game and has formed a committee specifically tasked with investigating the validity of these claims.

The allegations suggest that several players from Hearts of Oak may have been involved in a manipulated match, which would have compromised the fairness and spirit of the sport.

To address the seriousness of these allegations, the Board of Directors has acted swiftly and decisively.

According to sources close to the matter, the committee's inaugural meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday at the World Trade Centre in Accra, specifically on the 14th floor.

The committee comprises respected individuals and aims to summon both witnesses and suspects involved to provide their testimonies regarding the alleged bribery scandal.

Hearts of Oak finished the Ghana Premier League season in 12th place with 46 points, narrowly avoiding relegation by just a single point on the final day.

The team's underwhelming performance has left both team members and supporters dissatisfied.

To ensure a comprehensive investigation, the committee will be led by two prominent Board Members, Justice Ivy Heward Mills and Dr Nyaho Tama.

They will be supported by a senior official from the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) as well as two legal professionals, emphasizing the commitment to conducting a thorough and impartial inquiry.