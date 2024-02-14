3 hours ago

Kwame Opare Addo, the Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak, has expressed unwavering confidence in the club's newly appointed coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, highlighting the potential for success with the right support.

Ouattara, a seasoned Ivory Coast international, recently penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with Hearts of Oak and is poised to lead the team's training sessions ahead of the Ghana Premier League's second round.

Speaking with Asempa FM, Opare Addo voiced the club's faith in Ouattara's ability to propel them forward, citing his past achievements.

He asserted, "We have confidence in him that he would be able to help us move forward, looking at the work he has done previously. Once we throw our support behind him, he will be successful with us."

The Phobians, under Ouattara's guidance, aspire to make significant strides in the Ghana Premier League during the upcoming round. With his wealth of experience and coaching background, Ouattara is expected to bring a positive impact to the team's performance.

Ouattara's return to the Ghana football scene after nearly two decades has sparked anticipation among Hearts of Oak supporters, who eagerly await his contributions to the team's success.

Opare Addo's vote of confidence reflects the club's strong belief in Ouattara's capabilities and their commitment to achieving success through collaborative efforts.