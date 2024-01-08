1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak, have set their sights on Samartex FC captain Emmanuel Keyekeh in the current transfer window.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been a standout player in the Ghanaian topflight, gaining recognition for his performances with the Timber Giants since his arrival in August 2022.

Keyekeh's exceptional displays in the ongoing season have elevated him to one of the best midfielders in the league, with three goals and two assists to his name, including a memorable free-kick against Asante Kotoko.

The midfielder's prowess has not gone unnoticed, and Hearts of Oak are actively pursuing his signature to strengthen their squad for the second round of the league.

According to Ghanaian football transfer expert Shaban Mohammed, Hearts of Oak has expressed a strong interest in acquiring Keyekeh and has submitted an offer to Samartex FC.

The Accra-based club is now awaiting a response from the Timber Giants as they seek to secure the services of the talented midfielder.

Hearts of Oak, known as the "Phobians," are eager to finalize the deal before the commencement of the second round to enhance their squad depth and increase their competitiveness in the league.

The club's pursuit of Keyekeh reflects their strategic approach to strengthening the team and maintaining their status as a dominant force in Ghanaian football.

While Hearts of Oak is keen on securing Keyekeh's services, Samartex FC, currently leading the Ghana Premier League, is also interested in retaining their captain, considering his significant contributions to the team's success.

The outcome of the negotiations will shape the dynamics of both clubs as they navigate the challenges of the league in the upcoming fixtures.