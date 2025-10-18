2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak, is facing a major legal and financial crisis as its former Technical Director, Rene HiddinkRene Hiddink, intensifies efforts to recover a $146,400 debt awarded to him by FIFA earlier this year.

The Dutch football expert has now turned to the Ghanaian High Court in Tema, seeking to enforce the FIFA arbitral ruling as a local judgment — a move that could result in the seizure of the club’s assets if payment is not made.

The dispute stems from Hiddink’s tenure with Hearts of Oak, which began in late 2022 when he was appointed to oversee the club’s technical restructuring and long-term development strategy.

His engagement was seen as a key step in restoring the club’s dominance in Ghanaian football after several inconsistent seasons in the Ghana Premier League.

However, the partnership between the two sides quickly soured. By mid-2023, disagreements over contractual terms and working conditions reportedly led to Hiddink’s abrupt departure.

Following his exit, the Dutchman lodged a complaint with FIFA’s Players’ Status Chamber, claiming breach of contract by the club.

After months of proceedings, FIFA ruled in his favour and, on June 24, 2025, ordered Hearts of Oak to pay $146,400 in compensation.

Despite the ruling, the Phobians — as the club is affectionately known — have allegedly failed to comply with FIFA’s directive.

In response, Hiddink, through his lawyer, Theophilus Tawiah of Nobisfields Chambers, filed an application at the Tema High Court under Section 59 of Ghana’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2010 (Act 798).

The section provides that foreign arbitration awards, including FIFA decisions, can be recognized and enforced by Ghanaian courts as binding judgments.

According to court documents, the case, titled Rene Hiddink v. Accra Hearts of Oak, is scheduled for hearing on October 23, 2025.

Should the court grant the application, the FIFA award would be converted into a domestic judgment, allowing Hiddink to recover his money through enforcement actions such as freezing of the club’s bank accounts or auctioning of its properties.

This development could have far-reaching implications for the club’s finances and public image.

Hearts of Oak, founded in 1911, is one of the oldest and most decorated football institutions, boasting several domestic league titles and continental trophies, including the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, in recent years, the club has been plagued by managerial instability, technical shakeups, and financial challenges — issues that have contributed to its struggle to maintain competitiveness both locally and internationally.