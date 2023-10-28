5 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak managed to secure a late draw in their match-day seven away clash against Bibiani Gold Stars at Dun's Park on Saturday.

The game saw both teams leaving it very late before finding the back of the net, with the match witnessing a barren spell for much of its duration.

The game started on a cautious note, with both sides keen on keeping possession in the early stages. Despite several attempts from both teams, there was no goal produced by halftime.

In the second half, both teams adopted a more aggressive approach right from the start, launching attacks and firing on all cylinders in search of the opening goal.

Kashala Ramos had a one-on-one opportunity with goalkeeper Yaw Osei, but his pass to set up a teammate at the far post was thwarted by the Gold Stars' defense.

Appiah McCarthy finally broke the deadlock for the Miners in the 86th minute with another spectacular free-kick, similar to his performance in their previous game.

Hearts of Oak didn't give up and continued to push for an equalizer. Hamza Issah capitalized on a goalkeeper's mistake to score a crucial goal, leveling the score for the Phobians.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after full time, with both teams extending their recent winless runs.