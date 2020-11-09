12 minutes ago

The secretariat of Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak has been shut down following widespread cases of coronavirus detected at the facility.

Last week the club announced that three persons have been infected by the coronavirus and are currently in isolation.

According to Oyerepa FM, 31 persons at the club including players, technical team and staff at the club's secretariat have contracted the coronavirus.

Some management and board members who have been affected are all been isolated while they are undergoing treatment.

This came to light after mandatory tests were carried out on the team last week but after it was detected that three persons have returned a positive results contract tracing was done and all staff, board and management members of the club were tested.