1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana's top football clubs, has successfully completed the signing of highly-rated defender Liventius Arthur on a permanent contract.

The left-back has inked a two-year deal with the Phobians after passing his medical examination.

This signing marks the first major acquisition for Hearts of Oak as they prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 season and their pursuit of reclaiming the Ghana Premier League title.

Liventius Arthur, 21 years old, showcased his talent while playing for Tamale City FC in the Ghanaian top-flight last season.

He made a total of 29 appearances and delivered impressive performances throughout the campaign. Prior to joining Tamale City, Arthur played a key role for Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs.

Despite attracting interest from various clubs, including newly-promoted Nations FC, Liventius Arthur opted to join Hearts of Oak and proudly wear the Rainbow shirt for the upcoming season.

The Phobians have secured a promising young talent in their quest for success in the Ghana Premier League and beyond.