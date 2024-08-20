3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak have officially bolstered their attacking lineup with the signing of former Legon Cities striker Kwabena Boateng on a three-year deal, which will keep him at the club until 2027.

The 18-year-old forward joins the Phobians as a free agent, having successfully completed his medical examination last week.

Boateng’s arrival is seen as a strategic move to enhance the club’s offensive options, bringing in a player known for his pace, agility, and dynamic style of play.

During his time at Legon Cities, Boateng made a notable impact, featuring in 28 matches and netting six goals.

His performances showcased his potential and caught the attention of Hearts of Oak, who see him as a valuable asset for their upcoming campaigns.

As the Phobians prepare for the new season, Boateng’s youth combined with his experience in the Ghana Premier League will be pivotal in their pursuit of both domestic and continental success.

His addition to the squad is expected to inject fresh energy into the team, as Hearts of Oak aim to build on their rich history and contend for major honors in the seasons ahead.