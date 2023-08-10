9 minutes ago

Ghanaian football powerhouse, Hearts of Oak, has unveiled the acquisition of skilled attacking midfielder Martin Karikari.

The adept left-footed player joins the Phobians on a substantial five-year agreement, transitioning from Division One outfit Asekem FC in anticipation of the forthcoming season.

Karikari's notable performance for Asekem in the second-tier league, coupled with his commendable tally of 12 goals during the previous season, captured the attention and admiration of the former Ghana Premier League champions.

In a bid to fortify their roster in preparation for the new season, the Accra-based club has successfully secured the signatures of Karikari's teammates as well.

Evans Adomako and Raphael Amponsah are among the recent additions, reflecting Hearts of Oak's commitment to assembling a formidable squad.

Further augmenting the squad are Leviticus Arthur and Kelvin Osei Assibey, both hailing from Tamale City and Techiman Eleven Wonders respectively, demonstrating the club's strategic approach to reinforcing its ranks.

As Hearts of Oak embarks on a fresh season, their opening fixture entails a journey to Tamale, where they are slated to face Real Tamale United.

The club's recent acquisitions, notably including the promising Martin Karikari, are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the team's fortunes and aspirations in the upcoming campaign.