Hearts of Oak is on the cusp of finalizing the acquisition of Congolese attacker Kashala Wanet Ramos, whose standout performance during a trial period over the past week has caught the team's attention.

Kashala has been actively participating in training sessions with the Phobians during this trial period, and his efforts have left a positive impression on Hearts of Oak's technical team.

Ramos has solidified his case for a contract with Hearts through an exceptional showing in a pre-season friendly match against lower-tier team Miracle Land FC.

In this game, he showcased his skills by netting three goals, contributing significantly to Hearts' commanding 11-1 victory.

As of now, Hearts of Oak is fully immersed in their pre-season preparations, conducting training sessions at the Pobiman Sports Complex with the aim of getting ready for the upcoming season.